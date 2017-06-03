Mashatile urges ANC to mend division ahead of elective conference
Paul Mashatile has urged the party's members to elect a leader who will unite the party ahead of the national conference.
JOHANNESBURG – The chairperson for the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng, Paul Mashatile, says the party has been deeply divided and the succession debate has again become the source of even more division.
Mashatile was speaking at the middle strata's ANC policy document discussion at Wits University.
He says in light of the succession debate being opened, he has urged the party's members to elect a leader who will unite the party ahead of the national conference.
As the race for the leader of the governing party picks up pace, Mashatile has encouraged the party to learn from its past.
“In less than 10 years we have had two political parties that have formed from our ranks. We cannot continue to allow this to happen.”
Mashatile says now more than ever the ANC needs leaders who are not afraid to speak the truth.
“The ANC, now more than ever before requires leadership that is fearless and brave; a leadership that will not be afraid to speak the truth.”
Although Gauteng chairperson hasn’/t publicly declared where his vote will go between the contesting leaders, he hasn’t made his feelings about wanting President Jacob Zuma to step down a secret.
