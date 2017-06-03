Mamaine: Zille remained unapologetic despite charges

In March Helen Zille tweeted what she called the positives of colonialism which caused outcry across the country including members of her party.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the reason the party’s Federal Executive Council took the decision to suspend Helen Zille was that she remained unapologetic despite the charges.

In March this year, Zille tweeted what she called the positives of colonialism which caused outcry across the country including members of her party.

Maimane says Zille has refused to apologise to South Africans and the party.

“Accordingly, our federal executive has resolved that Ms Zille is suspended from all party activities until such time that the disciplinary is completed.”

Maimane announced during the DA’s two-day federal executive meeting in Johannesburg that Zille has been suspended, but she will remain the Western Cape Premier as this is an internal matter within the party.

He says his vision for the party and Zilles have become fundamentally different.

Giving feedback on the meeting, Maimane says South Africa is in crises mode with the highest unemployment statistics since 2003.

His comment comes just days after the release if the Quarterly Labour Survey which shows the unemployment rate has increased to 27.7%.

The survey, released by Statistics South Africa further shows that employment grew by 144,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year but this was offset by 433,000 more people looking for jobs.

Statistician General Pali Lehohla says unemployment remains a major concern.

“The unemployment rate has grown up to 27.7% and there were more job seekers compared to those who actually got employed. The unemployment level that we experience now was last seen in September 2003.”

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)