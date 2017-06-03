Mamaine: Zille remained unapologetic despite charges
In March Helen Zille tweeted what she called the positives of colonialism which caused outcry across the country including members of her party.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the reason the party’s Federal Executive Council took the decision to suspend Helen Zille was that she remained unapologetic despite the charges.
In March this year, Zille tweeted what she called the positives of colonialism which caused outcry across the country including members of her party.
Maimane says Zille has refused to apologise to South Africans and the party.
“Accordingly, our federal executive has resolved that Ms Zille is suspended from all party activities until such time that the disciplinary is completed.”
Maimane announced during the DA’s two-day federal executive meeting in Johannesburg that Zille has been suspended, but she will remain the Western Cape Premier as this is an internal matter within the party.
He says his vision for the party and Zilles have become fundamentally different.
LISTEN: Mmusi Maimane responds to Helen Zille's tweets
Giving feedback on the meeting, Maimane says South Africa is in crises mode with the highest unemployment statistics since 2003.
His comment comes just days after the release if the Quarterly Labour Survey which shows the unemployment rate has increased to 27.7%.
The survey, released by Statistics South Africa further shows that employment grew by 144,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year but this was offset by 433,000 more people looking for jobs.
Statistician General Pali Lehohla says unemployment remains a major concern.
“The unemployment rate has grown up to 27.7% and there were more job seekers compared to those who actually got employed. The unemployment level that we experience now was last seen in September 2003.”
Additional reporting by Barry Bateman
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Cosatu leads WC march against women, child abuse
-
Zille hits back! Helen responds to DA suspension
-
DA suspends Helen Zille over colonialism tweets
-
Elsies River police and community host Missing Persons Day
-
Authorities in Western Cape working to avoid taps from running dry
-
ANCYL plans to take Sunday Times to press ombudsman over Guptas email link
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.