Zille hits back! Helen responds to DA suspension

On Saturday, Helen Zille's successor Mmusi Mmaine announced her suspension from all Democratic Alliance activities pending her disciplinary hearing.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille says the decision by the party's Federal Executive to suspend her "does not comply" with its own constitution.

Zille has also refuted current leader Mmusi Maimane's claim that she did not apologise for her tweets on colonialism, saying in a statement: "It is not correct that I have refused to apologise. I have apologised publicly."

But the Western Cape premier - who will continue her duties as leader of the province during her DA suspension - is standing firm.

In the statement, she also writes: "What I have not agreed to do is plead guilty to charges of misconduct which I never committed."

On Saturday afternoon, Maimane announced that the Federal Executive had decided to suspend Zille while the disciplinary process into her tweets on colonialism continues.

Maimane - Zille's successor - said the suspension would not affect her position as head of the Western Cape.

He also added that they each had different views of what was best for the organisation.

The party leader says he was one of the people personally offended by Zille's tweets.

However, the Western Cape premier says her suspension goes against the party's federal constitution which requires that she be given time to make representations on the matter.

“Mr Maimane’s statement differs fundamentally from the letter I received from James Selfe, which has given me until 6 June to give reasons why the fedex (federal executive) should not suspend me and the fedex will make the decision. According to Mmusi Maimane’s statement, the suspension is already operative.”

Zille has also refuted the claim by Maimane that she has refused to apologise.

The matter is currently before the federal legal commission.