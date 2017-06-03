Zille hits back! Helen responds to DA suspension
On Saturday, Helen Zille's successor Mmusi Mmaine announced her suspension from all Democratic Alliance activities pending her disciplinary hearing.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille says the decision by the party's Federal Executive to suspend her "does not comply" with its own constitution.
Zille has also refuted current leader Mmusi Maimane's claim that she did not apologise for her tweets on colonialism, saying in a statement: "It is not correct that I have refused to apologise. I have apologised publicly."
But the Western Cape premier - who will continue her duties as leader of the province during her DA suspension - is standing firm.
In the statement, she also writes: "What I have not agreed to do is plead guilty to charges of misconduct which I never committed."
My statement on the FEDEX decision (1 of 2). pic.twitter.com/ZiUdpm340R— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 3, 2017
my statement (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/nNaNZJVFlT— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 3, 2017
On Saturday afternoon, Maimane announced that the Federal Executive had decided to suspend Zille while the disciplinary process into her tweets on colonialism continues.
Maimane - Zille's successor - said the suspension would not affect her position as head of the Western Cape.
He also added that they each had different views of what was best for the organisation.
The party leader says he was one of the people personally offended by Zille's tweets.
However, the Western Cape premier says her suspension goes against the party's federal constitution which requires that she be given time to make representations on the matter.
“Mr Maimane’s statement differs fundamentally from the letter I received from James Selfe, which has given me until 6 June to give reasons why the fedex (federal executive) should not suspend me and the fedex will make the decision. According to Mmusi Maimane’s statement, the suspension is already operative.”
Zille has also refuted the claim by Maimane that she has refused to apologise.
The matter is currently before the federal legal commission.
More in Local
-
Cosatu leads WC march against women, child abuse
-
Mamaine: Zille remained unapologetic despite charges
-
DA suspends Helen Zille over colonialism tweets
-
Elsies River police and community host Missing Persons Day
-
Authorities in Western Cape working to avoid taps from running dry
-
ANCYL plans to take Sunday Times to press ombudsman over Guptas email link
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.