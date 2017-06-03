Authorities in Western Cape working to avoid taps from running dry
The South African Weather Service’s Cobus Olivier says their predictions have been limited.
CAPE TOWN – Authorities in the Western Cape are working to avoid taps from running dry as the province continues to struggle through a drought.
Water shortages have seen six areas, including Cape Town, being declared local disasters.
Several municipalities are enforcing tight restrictions as provincial dams dropped below 19% this week.
Rain has been forecast for Cape Town this weekend but the long-term rainfall forecast for this winter is still unclear.
The South African Weather Service’s Cobus Olivier says their predictions have been limited.
“In summer is not as limited but for the winter because of the climate systems that actually influence the rainfall, they are not predictable by the global models, those areas really suffer. Summer is not that much of a bigger problem but winter is.”
Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says they are looking at various options to assist municipalities.
“In the ultimate, it is for the good of everyone if we’re able to secure water for any industry that needs, and that’s why if we do not have water there will be obviously huge impact, not just on the industries, as well as the farmers themselves but ultimately on the lives of people.”
Listen: Water situation getting worse
The water situation in Cape Town appears to grow more and more critical with dam levels running low and more requests for residents to use water only when absolutely necessarily until the rainy season starts.
Cllr Xanthea Limburg, Mayoral Committee member for Informal settlements water and waste services and energy, tells Stephen Grootes of the Midday Report that the current dam levels are at 19%. Limburg adds that level four water restrictions have been implemented.
“Level four entails only using potable water for essential purposes such as drinking, cooking and bathing. “ said by ‘Cllr Xanthea Limburg, Mayoral Committee member for Informal settlements water and waste services and energy ‘
Read: Level 4 water restrictions kick off
Limburg says there will be water inspectors monitoring the use of water and compliance of the restrictions.
Cape Town is expected to receive its first winter rains this month. Limburg says that because of climate change that may change or result in far less rain than expected.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
DA suspends Helen Zille over colonial tweets
-
Elsies River police and community host Missing Persons Day
-
ANCYL plans to take Sunday Times to press ombudsman over Guptas email link
-
Matis vice-Chancellor calls on students to be vigilant on campus
-
Metrorail working to clear rubble following train crash in Ekurhuleni
-
Zuma welcomes court’s decision to appeal ruling over cabinet reshuffle records
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.