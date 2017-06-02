Wreckage delays attempt to fix Elandsfontein station lines

Metrorail says the wreckage from Thursday’s deadly train crash in Ekurhuleni has not yet been removed.

It says only a single line remains operational and bus services are being used to transport commuters.

Two trains collided near the Elandsfontein Station on Thursday morning.

One person was killed and more than 1000 others were hurt.

Metrorail’s Tony Games said the cause of the collision has still not been determined.

“Our intention was to restore at least two lines so that we could have a seamless movement of trains but due to the nature of the damage and the infrastructure and the difficulties that we’re facing, we’re still running behind.”

