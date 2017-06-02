SA raises concerns over Trump’s decision to exit climate change accord

Trump's decision has drawn widespread criticism from current and former world leaders.

JOHANNESBURG – The International Relations Department has raised concern over a decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

The 2015 accord signed by 195 countries seeks to decrease carbon emissions and combat climate change.

The department's Nelson Kgwete says Trump's decision will have a direct impact on South Africa.

“There are commitments that were made in Durban and were followed through right through to Paris and the South African government led negotiations and ensured commitments were followed through.”

Trump, tapping into the "America First" message he used when he was elected president last year, said the Paris accord would undermine the US economy, cost US jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.

"We don't want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore. And they won't be," Trump said.

"The same nations asking us to stay in the agreement are the countries that have collectively cost America trillions of dollars through tough trade practices and in many cases lax contributions to our critical military alliance," Trump added.

Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, said his administration would begin negotiations either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement "on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers." He complained in particular about China's terms under the agreement.

International leaders including the pope had pressed Trump not follow through on an election campaign promise to abandon the accord, and they lamented his decision.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in a rare joint statement the agreement could not be renegotiated and urged their allies to hasten efforts to combat climate change. They pledged to do more to help developing countries adapt.

"While the US decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

China's state news agency Xinhua published a commentary on Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris accord, describing it as a "global setback."

China overtook the United States as the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007.

Last year was the warmest since records began in the 19th Century, as global average temperatures continued a rise dating back decades that scientists attribute to greenhouse gases.

Energy industry analysts said the US withdrawal would result in closer cooperation between the European Union and China, potentially at the cost of jobs in the United States.

Additional reporting by Reuters.