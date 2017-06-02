'Rotation plan could open up market to black-owned audit firms'
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is hopeful the introduction of a mandatory audit firm rotation will open up the market to black-owned audit firms.
PRETORIA - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is hopeful the introduction of a mandatory audit firm rotation among business will open up the market to black-owned audit firms.
The minister together with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors made the announcement in Pretoria on Friday.
The aim is to ensure independence between auditors and the companies they assess so they report the true state of affairs of a company.
The regulatory board’s Bernard Agulhas says the main goal of the mandatory audit firm rotation is to ensure independence.
“In the longer term, we do foresee that it could open the access, blown access to the market for other firms and for homegrown firms.”
Gigaba says this should enable more companies to enter the market.
“And we’re able to give opportunities to many South African firms and many black firms to also gain a foothold in the audit market.”
The requirement only comes into effect in 2023.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Gigaba: Links to Gupta family based on conjecture
-
S&P reaffirms South African BB+ credit rating
-
SA govt calls on Trump to reconsider Paris accord decision
-
WC might get 'below average' rainfall amid drought
-
SACCA halts strike pending negotiations with SAA
-
DTI signs R1bn empowerment deal in KZN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.