'Rotation plan could open up market to black-owned audit firms'

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is hopeful the introduction of a mandatory audit firm rotation will open up the market to black-owned audit firms.

PRETORIA - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is hopeful the introduction of a mandatory audit firm rotation among business will open up the market to black-owned audit firms.

The minister together with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors made the announcement in Pretoria on Friday.

The aim is to ensure independence between auditors and the companies they assess so they report the true state of affairs of a company.

The regulatory board’s Bernard Agulhas says the main goal of the mandatory audit firm rotation is to ensure independence.

“In the longer term, we do foresee that it could open the access, blown access to the market for other firms and for homegrown firms.”

Gigaba says this should enable more companies to enter the market.

“And we’re able to give opportunities to many South African firms and many black firms to also gain a foothold in the audit market.”

The requirement only comes into effect in 2023.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)