Red Ants evict 65 families in Newtown

JOHANNESBURG - The Red Ants are busy evicting 65 families from a settlement in Newtown following a court order by the sheriff.

According to the court order, more than 200 families have illegally occupied the space owned by Prasa.

But evictees have accused Red Ants workers of beating, harassing and assaulting residents.

More than 150 families have already voluntarily left.

