Popcru welcomes Lesetja Mothiba's appointment

There are concerns that Mothiba will spend a short period of time on the job as commissioner Riah Phiyega's contract expires in just over a week's time.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been widespread support for the appointing of Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba as the country's new acting police commissioner.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union Union (Popcru), his colleagues and experts have approved of the appointment.

Mothiba was named acting commissioner on Thursday after Khomotso Phahlane's term came to an end and he was asked to provide reasons why he should not be suspended from his post as head of the forensics unit.

Popocru has welcomed the appointment of Mothiba, saying it is happy to see the back of Khomotso Phahlane - who has been facing a raft of corruption allegations.

Mothiba's colleagues have also told Eyewitness News that he is a solid police officer, with integrity and values and does not involve himself in politics.

But concerns have been raised about the short period he may spend in the job and whether he will have the ability to get anything done.

Commissioner Riah Phiyega's contract expires in just over a week's time and a new permanent commissioner will then be appointed. And it is unclear if Mothiba is guaranteed to get that job or if a more politically savvy and pliable commissioner could get the job.

