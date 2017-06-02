Popcru welcomes Lesetja Mothiba's appointment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Popcru welcomes Lesetja Mothiba's appointment

There are concerns that Mothiba will spend a short period of time on the job as commissioner Riah Phiyega's contract expires in just over a week's time.

Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba has been appointed as the Acting National Commissioner of the SA Police Service. Picture: SAPS.
Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba has been appointed as the Acting National Commissioner of the SA Police Service. Picture: SAPS.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's been widespread support for the appointing of Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba as the country's new acting police commissioner.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union Union (Popcru), his colleagues and experts have approved of the appointment.

Mothiba was named acting commissioner on Thursday after Khomotso Phahlane's term came to an end and he was asked to provide reasons why he should not be suspended from his post as head of the forensics unit.

Popocru has welcomed the appointment of Mothiba, saying it is happy to see the back of Khomotso Phahlane - who has been facing a raft of corruption allegations.

Mothiba's colleagues have also told Eyewitness News that he is a solid police officer, with integrity and values and does not involve himself in politics.

But concerns have been raised about the short period he may spend in the job and whether he will have the ability to get anything done.

Commissioner Riah Phiyega's contract expires in just over a week's time and a new permanent commissioner will then be appointed. And it is unclear if Mothiba is guaranteed to get that job or if a more politically savvy and pliable commissioner could get the job.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA