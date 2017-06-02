Phahlane: I agreed to step down
In its initial statement, the Presidency seemed to give the impression that Mothiba had only been appointed as acting commissioner because Phahlane's acting tenure had come to an end.
JOHANNESBURG - Khomotso Phahlane has congratulated Lieutenant-general Lesetja Mothiba on his appointment as acting National Police Commissioner, describing him as a seasoned and experienced officer who will lead the SAPS with integrity.
In a statement, Phahlane says he had a constructive engagement with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula in which he agreed to step down from his position as acting commissioner with immediate effect.
President Jacob Zuma appointed Mothiba on Thursday.
In its initial statement, the Presidency seemed to give the impression that Mothiba had only been appointed as acting commissioner because Phahlane's acting tenure had come to an end. It made no mention of a suspension or the allegations against Phahlane.
But Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's statement was a far stronger one. He made it clear that Phahlane has been asked to provide reasons why he should not be suspended and that the serious allegations of misconduct against him impact on his fitness to hold office.
Phahlane has been seen as an ally of former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza, who has had a fierce public standoff with Mbalula recently. Phahlane, Ntlemeza and former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli are also considered Zuma allies.
New acting commissioner Mothiba, a career cop, is viewed as a committed policeman untainted by political scandal.
More in Local
-
Cosatu vows to act against state capture, backs Ramaphosa to lead ANC
-
Home Affairs DG demands answers from officials implicated in #GuptaLeaks
-
Franziska Blochliger's killer asks family for forgiveness
-
Lehohla: Unemployment rate rise driven by people looking for work
-
Zuma denies SA becoming a failed state
-
Gupta emails don't prove Gigaba guilty of wrongdoing - spokesperson
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.