[LISTEN] Path now clear for 'unfettered investigation' as Phahlane steps aside
Radio 702 | Ipid says it will not stop its investigation into former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
JOHANNESBURG - On Thursday President Jacob Zuma announced the appointment of Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba as the interim National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS).
A full-time commissioner will be appointed by August.
Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says it will not stop its investigation into former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane because the allegations against him are serious and the investigation has so far shown they have merit.
Political analyst Karima Brown has more on this and what this means for the stability of policing in the country.
"The police minister needs to be commended. I think the characterisation of what was happening between Ipid and general Phahlane wasn't just a spat. I think in legal terms , Ipid needs to do its work without fear and without interference and of course, General Phahlane was getting to a point where he was charging every Ipid investigator who was investigating his case."
