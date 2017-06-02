Improve people’s lives, Ramaphosa urges traditional leaders

The deputy president delivered a closing address at the Inaugural Indigenous and Traditional Leaders Indaba in Boksburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged traditional leaders to make it their central task to improve the lives of the people as the country faces challenging economic times.

Ramaphosa delivered a closing address at the Inaugural Indigenous and Traditional Leaders Indaba in Boksburg.

The indaba discussed issues affecting the important institution of traditional leaders and their communities, as well as the role of traditional leaders in radical economic development and land matters.

The deputy president says traditional leaders must have interests of communities at heart.

“Over the ages, your task has been to advance the lives of our people, to improve their prospects and make sure our communities make progress. Today we are living in challenging economic times.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)