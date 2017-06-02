Hlaudi Motsoeneng unable to attend disciplinary hearing
The former SABC chief operating officer’s lawyer says he’ll be lodging yet another application to postpone his client’s disciplinary hearing.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s lawyer says he’ll be lodging yet another application to postpone his client’s disciplinary hearing on Friday afternoon.
Motsoeneng is facing charges of contravening the terms of his suspension after holding a press briefing in April.
Motsoeneng has requested the minutes of a board meeting pertaining to the public broadcaster’s decision to review a report by the Public Protector into his fitness to hold office.
He’s also requested the minutes be made available by no later than Friday.
Motsoeneng’s lawyer Zola Majavu, however, says his client will not be able to attend Friday’s hearing due to health reasons.
“The matter is proceeding at 2pm on Friday. We hold instructions to ask for a postponement, whether it will be granted or not that’s another story.”
Majavu says his client will only be able to file responding affidavits when he recovers.
WATCH: The misunderstood Hlaudi Motsoeneng: I'm innocent & adored
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
