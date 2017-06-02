Eskom board annuls Molefe’s reappointment
The Eskom board says it’s now given effect to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s directive to rescind Brian Molefe's reappointment.
Earlier this week the minister ordered the board to reverse the controversial decision that returned Molefe to the power utility as its CEO.
Brown made the announced based on the recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Jacob Zuma to look into Eskom.
Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma said: “Essentially what the board did in a special meeting on Friday was to abide by the directive of the minister. They took a resolution which was to rescind a decision as specified by the minister, as well as the reinstatement agreement concluded between Molefe and Eskom on 11 May 2017 also be rescinded.”
Molefe was re-appointed to the position earlier this month following a dispute about his R30 million pension payout when he stepped down last year after the Public Protector's State of Capture Report revealed details of his relationship with the controversial Gupta family.
The inter-ministerial committee said on Thursday it believes the mistakes made by the Eskom board in its decision to reinstate Eskom’s CEO were made in good faith.
But, in the interest of good governance, it can't be condoned.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
