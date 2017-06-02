Home ownership dream comes true for Gauteng woman (87)

It’s a day 87-year-old Maria Sibanda thought would never come.

For years, Sibanda dreamt about owning her own home and finally it’s a reality.

“I never thought that this day will come while I am still alive, I can now die peacefully knowing that my dream has come true.

“A year ago, I received my own house in Drieziek and today I am getting the title deed to prove that I am the rightful owner of my property.”

The 87-year-old woman received her title deed at a roll out launch in Braamfischerville on Thursday.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile, together with City of Johannesburg councillor Muzi Ntuli, issued title deeds to the communities of Kaalfontein, Vlakfontein, Drieziek, Tshepisong, Ivory Park and Braamfischerville.

Sibanda is one of 2,000 people who have received title deeds.

Mashatile says that a title deed is proof that the beneficiary is the rightful owner of that piece of land and the house built on it.

“A title deed is very important, it is a surety. You can go to the bank and produce it as proof that indeed you own a piece of land and you can apply for a loan to extend your house and beautify it.”

During his address, the MEC also announced the Mega City project, which will include RDP houses, bonded houses, rental stock.

The MEC adds that government will also build clinics, schools, and will lobby the private sector to build shopping centres and malls to create job opportunities for the people.

“As government, we will be prioritising people who applied in 1996, people living with disabilities, elderly and military veterans. We are also looking forward to address the issue of backroom dwellers. Currently our officials are visiting areas across Gauteng to register backroom dwellers, verification of applicants and people who never applied for RDP.”

Mashatile explains that the Gauteng government is going to allocate service stands to the people who can build for themselves. He adds that government will build roads and provide electricity, water and sewerage services.