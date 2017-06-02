Deputy police minister applauds Phahlane's removal

-
Mfuleni residents zoom in on Ipid probe into suspect's deathLocal
-
Zuma granted leave to appeal ruling to hand over Cabinet reshuffle recordsLocal
-
Deputy police minister applauds Phahlane's removalLocal
-
Dubai introduces robotic copsWorld
-
#GuptaEmails: Gigaba insists he’s done nothing wrongLocal
-
Security guard shot in Daveyton Mall robberyLocal
Popular Topics
-
Nigeria beat Togo in Nations Cup warm-upSport
-
Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina until 2022, seeks best of MessiSport
-
Duminy: Proteas ready for Champions Trophy tournamentSport
-
Charné Bosman ready to defend Comrades titleSport
-
Root fires England to easy win over BangladeshSport
-
Benfica say goalkeeper Ederson to join Manchester CitySport
Popular Topics
-
Breastfeeding linked to lower endometrial cancer riskLifestyle
-
Tolkien book inspired by World War One's horrors appears a century laterLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Tech guru breaks 'strongest glove in the world'Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Old dog, new tricks: Project introduces shelter dogs at retirement homesLifestyle
-
Serena Williams clarifies baby girl commentsLifestyle
-
All Ariana Grande concertgoers to get free benefit ticketsLifestyle
-
"There's no difference between white and brown bread"Lifestyle
-
What to watch at the 2017 Encounters Documentary Film FestivalLifestyle
-
Jim Carrey to face trial over former lover's deathLifestyle
-
#GuptaEmails: Gigaba insists he’s done nothing wrongLocal
-
ANC: Government must probe accuracy of #GuptaEmailsLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] #GuptaLeaks and Team Zuma – what’s next?Opinion
-
Court hears Zuma appeal on handover of records for Cabinet reshuffleLocal
-
Cosatu's Dlamini to abide by federation's decisions on ZumaLocal
-
[OPINION] How ANC presidential elections trump SA’s ConstitutionOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] Idi Amin and Donald Trump - strong men with unlikely parallelsWorld
-
[OPINION] How ANC presidential elections trump SA’s ConstitutionOpinion
-
[OPINION] Your child is my child is not just a hashtagOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] Unpacking levels of child sexual abuse in SALocal
-
[OPINION] Africa must reboot health systems to cope with NCDsOpinion
-
[EXPLAINER] How the internet knows if you’re happy or sadOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to closeLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017Local
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng unable to attend disciplinary hearingLocal
-
Barclays sells Zimbabwe bank to Malawi's First Merchant BankBusiness
-
ANC: Government must probe accuracy of #GuptaEmailsLocal
-
Munich prosecutors expand Audi investigationWorld
-
Net1 drops plan to invest in SA's Blue LabelBusiness
-
Political turmoil prompts SA pensions funds to offload govt debtLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
Deputy police minister applauds Phahlane's removal
Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says the decision to remove Phahlane allows police to focus on crime and not shenanigans.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will meet provincial commissioners on Friday to discuss the appointment of Acting National Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba.
Deputy Minister Bongani Mkongi has confirmed the Pretoria meeting at an anti-crime imbizo in Gugulethu.
Mkongi says it's time politics is erased from South African Police Services (SAPS) leadership.
Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has expressed his view on the appointment of Lieutenant Mothiba.
“I’m very happy that the president finally has put a stop to the question that there are allegations and the counter-allegations at the police.”
He says the removal of Kgomotso Phahlane is in the best interest of SAPS leadership.
“It is a leadership decision to make sure that we focus on crime. Not to focus on shenanigans of individuals. We don’t have that time.”
Mkongi was in the community to hand over a mobile police station and to engage with residents on their concerns regarding crime.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
Mfuleni residents zoom in on Ipid probe into suspect's death9 minutes ago
-
Zuma granted leave to appeal ruling to hand over Cabinet reshuffle records9 minutes ago
-
#GuptaEmails: Gigaba insists he’s done nothing wrong44 minutes ago
-
Security guard shot in Daveyton Mall robbery47 minutes ago
-
State prosecutor among 5 arrested for 'pyramid scheme'one hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.