Deputy police minister applauds Phahlane's removal

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says the decision to remove Phahlane allows police to focus on crime and not shenanigans.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will meet provincial commissioners on Friday to discuss the appointment of Acting National Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba.

Deputy Minister Bongani Mkongi has confirmed the Pretoria meeting at an anti-crime imbizo in Gugulethu.

Mkongi says it's time politics is erased from South African Police Services (SAPS) leadership.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has expressed his view on the appointment of Lieutenant Mothiba.

“I’m very happy that the president finally has put a stop to the question that there are allegations and the counter-allegations at the police.”

He says the removal of Kgomotso Phahlane is in the best interest of SAPS leadership.

“It is a leadership decision to make sure that we focus on crime. Not to focus on shenanigans of individuals. We don’t have that time.”

Mkongi was in the community to hand over a mobile police station and to engage with residents on their concerns regarding crime.

