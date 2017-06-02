Beaufort West municipality probing former mayor Truman Prince over misconduct
The African National Congress councillor is alleged to have threatened to kill the acting municipal manager.
CAPE TOWN - Former Beaufort West Mayor Truman Prince is under investigation for misconduct by the town's municipality.
The African National Congress councillor is alleged to have threatened to kill acting municipal manager Roelof van Staden during a telephone conversation which was recorded.
A criminal complaint has also been lodged with police.
Beaufort West Council Speaker Euna Wentzel has launched her own investigation into the matter against Prince and will lodge a complaint with the disciplinary committee.
Wentzel says there are still other outstanding complaints against Prince.
“There were a few threats he made and his behaviour in the council chamber.”
ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Beaufort West is currently tense and he has cautioned councillors to focus on their jobs.
“I think our role as the ANC is to be an effective opposition and deal with the challenges in Beaufort West.”
The allegations against Prince will be tabled at next week's ANC provincial executive committee meeting.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Political turmoil prompts SA pensions funds to offload govt debt
-
Cosatu's Dlamini to abide by federation's decisions on Zuma
-
NPA: Courts sending strong message to perpetrators of child, women abuse
-
[WATCH] Thembisile Yende remembered
-
Case postponed against WC father accused of baby son’s murder
-
Court to hear Ntlemeza appeal application in bid to get Hawks job back
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.