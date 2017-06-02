Beaufort West municipality probing former mayor Truman Prince over misconduct

The African National Congress councillor is alleged to have threatened to kill the acting municipal manager.

CAPE TOWN - Former Beaufort West Mayor Truman Prince is under investigation for misconduct by the town's municipality.

The African National Congress councillor is alleged to have threatened to kill acting municipal manager Roelof van Staden during a telephone conversation which was recorded.

A criminal complaint has also been lodged with police.

Beaufort West Council Speaker Euna Wentzel has launched her own investigation into the matter against Prince and will lodge a complaint with the disciplinary committee.

Wentzel says there are still other outstanding complaints against Prince.

“There were a few threats he made and his behaviour in the council chamber.”

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Beaufort West is currently tense and he has cautioned councillors to focus on their jobs.

“I think our role as the ANC is to be an effective opposition and deal with the challenges in Beaufort West.”

The allegations against Prince will be tabled at next week's ANC provincial executive committee meeting.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)