City of Joburg gets interdict to stop Newtown evictions

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has confirmed it ordered the Red Ants to carry out the eviction at the building it owns - following a court ruling.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has obtained a court interdict to stop evictions from a building in Newtown.

This means the 65 families who were forcibly removed from their homes on Friday morning are now permitted to return to the building until alternative accommodation is made available.

Joburg MMC for housing Mzobanzi Ntuli said: “As the city, we are a government of the people. We are elected by the people. We can’t allow the people to go to the street in that way, so that’s why we decided to go to court and interdict the order.”

