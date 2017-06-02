Armed robbers hit Johannesburg shopping mall

It is understood that 5 men entered the store on Friday morning and made off with an undisclosed amount of goods.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s been an armed robbery at the Kameraz store at the Rosebank Mall.

It’s understood at least 5 men entered the store on Friday morning - and made off with an undisclosed amount of goods.

An Eyewitness News reporter is on the scene - and we'll have more on this story.