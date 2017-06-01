Zuma to face the heat in Parliament again

During the Presidency budget debate on Wednesday, opposition parties accused Zuma of handing over state institutions to the Gupta family.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma will not only have to defend the budget of the Presidency in the National Assembly this afternoon but his right to keep his job amid calls from opposition parties that he resign.

During the budget debate on Wednesday afternoon, opposition parties accused Zuma of putting himself first and handing over state institutions to the controversial Gupta family.

This was after Zuma said neither government nor the Presidency was opposed to an inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Agang’s Andries Plouamma said radical economic transformation was only benefitting Zuma’s family and friends.

“Our country is not for sale. What have we done to you for you to hand over our country for self-preservation? Why are you handing over our country to dark forces, crooks?” says Plouamma.

Cope’s Willie Madisha said Zuma is betraying South Africa.

“Mr Zuma is alleged to be involved with a gang of thieves in a project, the sole purpose of which is to displace our constitutional order and replace it with a shady set of institutions,” said Madisha.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane launched a verbal attack on Zuma and the African National Congress (ANC), saying the president had killed the ANC but would not be allowed to kill South Africa.

He told MPs that if the ANC wanted to remove Zuma it would have. And its decision not to shows that its members were pre-occupied with protecting the president at the expense of citizens.

He accused the ruling party of putting corruption first and the country last.

“Because it was well within your power to stop him. If you had the will and the conviction to do the right thing… to do your sworn duty to the country, you could’ve stopped him. If you could see beyond the factional battles and royalties, the packs of privileges, the Gupta party line, you would’ve stopped him. But you weren’t prepared to do so, were you?”

Zuma will return to the house on Thursday afternoon to respond to the debate.