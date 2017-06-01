UWC open to mediation over outsourcing dispute
On Wednesday, a group of workers and students staged a picket at the university's Bellville campus.
CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) says it is open to a mediation process with aggrieved workers who are demanding an end to outsourcing at the institution.
On Wednesday, a group of workers and students staged a picket at the university's Bellville campus.
Activist Shaheed Mohamed says they’re ready to negotiate.
“Let us have mediation as everybody is ready. We are just waiting on management. The workers gave them three days. We want the documents where they state that insourcing is not viable.”
UWC's executive director of financing Manie Regal says management is open to mediation.
“I don’t know if the employer is up to it. It’s up to the employer to accept those terms of condition for mediation, not UWC.”
#UWC Workers International Vanguard Party's Shaheed Mahomed:Demand a mediation between workers,SRC&management under external mediator. MM pic.twitter.com/mlm8QA8tlH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2017
A small group of workers is picketing in front of the admin buildings at #UWC against outsourcing. MM pic.twitter.com/OWpY3FNirq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC: Judicial commission will scrutinise state capture claims
-
Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline
-
WC drought to put pressure on provincial food prices - economist
-
Family, friends to honour Thembisile Yende at memorial service
-
Barclays set to sell £1.5bn stake in Africa business
-
Zuma praises success of govt's HIV/Aids treatment programme
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.