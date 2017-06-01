Popular Topics
UWC open to mediation over outsourcing dispute

On Wednesday, a group of workers and students staged a picket at the university's Bellville campus.

FILE: The University of the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) says it is open to a mediation process with aggrieved workers who are demanding an end to outsourcing at the institution.

On Wednesday, a group of workers and students staged a picket at the university's Bellville campus.

Activist Shaheed Mohamed says they’re ready to negotiate.

“Let us have mediation as everybody is ready. We are just waiting on management. The workers gave them three days. We want the documents where they state that insourcing is not viable.”

UWC's executive director of financing Manie Regal says management is open to mediation.

“I don’t know if the employer is up to it. It’s up to the employer to accept those terms of condition for mediation, not UWC.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

