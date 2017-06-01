Unemployment rate increases to 27.7%, highest since 2003
According to Stats SA the figures are the highest since September 2003.
PRETORIA - The unemployment rate has increased to 27.7%, the highest it has been since September 2003.
The Quarterly Labour survey, released by Stats SA at a briefing in Pretoria a short while ago, shows that employment grew by 144,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year but this was offset by 433,000 more people looking for jobs.
EXPLAINER: How SA's unemployment rate is calculated
Statistician-General Pali Lehohla says several sectors experienced growth.
“The biggest growth in employment has been observed in manufacturing, finance and mining for the first time in 2017. After a decline of four successive quarters employment grew in all provinces quarter-on-quarter, except in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.”
Unemployment remains a major concern.
“The unemployment rate has grown up to 27.7% and there were more job seekers compared to those who actually got employed. The unemployment level that we experience now was last seen in September 2003.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
