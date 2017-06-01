Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline
Sasol said it would apply for a postponement for some of its plants to 2025 when it would be able to meet most of the new plant standards.
JOHANNESBURG - South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.
South Africa, the continent's worst polluter and most advanced economy, emits millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year, much of it from coal-fired power plants that still provide most of its energy.
Sasol said it would apply for a postponement for some of its plants to 2025 when it would be able to meet most of the new plant standards.
"The reason for postponements is in order to help us or give us time or provide the opportunity to implement the projects over a period of time," said Sasol executive vice president for operations, Bernard Klingenberg.
The company said challenges in reducing sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emissions could further delay compliance past 2025 and may require further reprieves.
"There will be postponement applications again, particularly in SO2 (sulphur dioxide) and H2S (hydrogen sulphide), where today we don't have credible viable solutions and we need to work on those," said Klingenberg.
The Department of Environmental Affairs had granted postponements in 2015 to applicants including Sasol, Eskom and Anglo American Platinum until 2020 to comply with the new minimum emissions standards for air quality laws.
"The large majority of the minimum emissions status for 2015 we were able to comply with but in some areas we need time to implement projects," said Klingenberg.
South Africa's government wants to reduce harmful emissions by 34% by 2020, with the minimum emissions standards for air quality laws covering particulate, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions.
More in Local
-
ANC: Judicial commission will scrutinise state capture claims
-
WC drought to put pressure on provincial food prices - economist
-
Family, friends to honour Thembisile Yende at memorial service
-
UWC open to mediation over outsourcing dispute
-
Barclays set to sell £1.5bn stake in Africa business
-
Zuma praises success of govt's HIV/Aids treatment programme
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.