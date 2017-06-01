‘SA schools still battling racial inequalities’
Panyaza Lesufi says until teacher development & transformation in SA’s classrooms are prioritised the country’s education system won't improve.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says until teacher development and transformation in South Africa’s classrooms are prioritised the country’s education system won't improve.
The provincial Education Department is currently holding a three-day Lekgotla in Boksburg aimed at analysing and strengthening the schooling system with a focus on Gauteng.
The conference, which brings together officials from the education sector, universities and business is aimed at enhancing South Africa’s education system.
Lesufi has told delegates there’s still a long way to go to ensure that schools deliver quality education.
“But our education system remains an Irish coffee; black at the bottom white on top with a sprinkle of chocolates.”
He says schools are still battling racial inequalities.
“To have schools that still resist the singing of the national anthem hurts me big time.”
Lesufi has urged officials to guard against classrooms resembling the apartheid system.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
