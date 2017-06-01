Net1 to invest R2 billion for 15% stake in Cell C

The deal is a scale back on the previous commitment Net1 had made of R5.5 billion for 45% shares.

JOHANNESBURG - Net1 UEPS Technologies will invest R2 billion for a 15% stake in debt-ridden South African mobile operator Cell C, scaling back its commitment in the original deal to take over the company.

Net1, a payments company with extensive operations in emerging markets, is part of a group led by Blue Label Telecoms, an airtime distributor, working to cut Cell C's debt to R6 billion from around R20 billion.

Net1 has however dropped its plan to take a stake in Blue Label as part of the deal.

Cell C, the number three mobile operator in Africa's most advanced economy, has struggled the past decade to compete in a mature market where Vodacom and MTN hold sway.

"Net1 and Blue Label have agreed that Net1 shall confine its investment to a total amount of R2.0 billion, which will be invested into Cell C," Blue Label said in a statement.

Net1 will no longer subscribe for the Blue Label shares, both companies said in separate statements.

Net1 had previously said it would buy R2 billion worth of Blue Label shares and pay a further R2 billion for a 15% stake in Cell C.

The airtime distributor said it has signed agreements with other investors to take Net1's place and subscribe for R2 billion worth of Blue Label shares.

Blue Label said last year it would pay R5.5 billion for a 45% holding in Cell C, a company founded in 2001 by Saudi Arabia's Oger Telecom and former director Zwelakhe Mankazana.