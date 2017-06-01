Naked, bound body found on Chapman's Peak

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk says the man also had visible injuries.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a man has been found on Chapman's Peak.

Police officials say a park cleaner made the discovery on Wednesday.

The victim was found naked and his hands were tied.

"We've opened a murder case for investigation. Anyone with any information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Hout Bay SAPS."

The discovery of this body comes two days after the remains of a female were retrieved on Table Mountain.

Authorities are conducting an autopsy examination to determine the identity of the deceased female.