Manuel: State failure has caused SA's current problems

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel says it’s the absence of a caring and accountable democracy that produces the kind of outcomes now facing South Africa.

Manuel was speaking at the dialogue panel titled "Mandela’s economic legacy" at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton on Wednesday.

Manuel also addressed the question around the compromises made by Mandela's generation in 1994. He says the Freedom Charter was a document which had core values meant to be built on.

The foundation's trustees briefed the media and the public on the state of South Africa as it relates to violence, corruption and what it calls the continued assault on the Constitution.

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel says that as a minister who has served in government for 20 years, he takes responsibility for some of the mistakes made during that time.

Manuel says it is state failure that has caused the problems facing the country today.

"What's he alternative? Indian monopoly capture out of Saxonwold. Because the idea of white monopoly capital is propaganda-driven, as we now know from Bell Pottinger. The alternative surely has to be how we build an inclusive economy.

He says the Freedom Charter presented core values that are still important today.

"I think that very much gave form and character to the way we built our democracy."

The foundation’s board of trustees says President Jacob Zuma needs to heed the call of the people and step down.