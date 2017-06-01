Mantashe: MK march on alliance partners a dangerous game

Cosatu revealed on Wednesday during is central committee meeting that the veterans association in Limpopo plans to march on their property.

JOHANNESBURG - As MKMVA members prepare to march to the offices of Cosatu and the SACP, ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has condemned their planned demonstration calling it a dangerous game.

Cosatu revealed on Wednesday during is central committee meeting that the veterans association in Limpopo plans to march on their property.

On Tuesday, a group called the MK Foundation held a protest outside SACP's second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila's home, demanding that the Communist party leaves President Jacob Zuma alone.

"Nobody is going to shut the South African Communist Party up, no one, absolutely no one. We are not intimidated, we are not going to be intimidated," said Blade Nzimande, sending a strong message to what he has described as fake MK's.

Cosatu's general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali revealed another march is planned, this time to the doorstep of both the alliance partners.

"We have a letter written by the regional MKMVA in Limpopo, that they will be marching to Cosatu and SACP."

The ANC is concerned.

"It is actually reactionary to march on individual people and target individual comrades. That is dangerous," Mantashe said.

He has also spoken against the intolerance in politics, describing it as a reactionary act.