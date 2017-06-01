Mantashe: MK march on alliance partners a dangerous game
Cosatu revealed on Wednesday during is central committee meeting that the veterans association in Limpopo plans to march on their property.
JOHANNESBURG - As MKMVA members prepare to march to the offices of Cosatu and the SACP, ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has condemned their planned demonstration calling it a dangerous game.
Cosatu revealed on Wednesday during is central committee meeting that the veterans association in Limpopo plans to march on their property.
On Tuesday, a group called the MK Foundation held a protest outside SACP's second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila's home, demanding that the Communist party leaves President Jacob Zuma alone.
"Nobody is going to shut the South African Communist Party up, no one, absolutely no one. We are not intimidated, we are not going to be intimidated," said Blade Nzimande, sending a strong message to what he has described as fake MK's.
Cosatu's general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali revealed another march is planned, this time to the doorstep of both the alliance partners.
"We have a letter written by the regional MKMVA in Limpopo, that they will be marching to Cosatu and SACP."
The ANC is concerned.
"It is actually reactionary to march on individual people and target individual comrades. That is dangerous," Mantashe said.
He has also spoken against the intolerance in politics, describing it as a reactionary act.
More in Local
-
Learners rely heavily on school feeding programme - survey
-
Franziska Blöchliger family: Killer must never be allowed to walk free again
-
Police investigate another case of femicide in Gauteng
-
#GuptaLeaks: The R331m Dubai mansion
-
[EXPOSED] Duduzane Zuma: Kept and captured
-
McBride: Ipid won't stop Phahlane investigation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.