CAPE TOWN – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 10 May are as follows:

Lotto: 14, 30, 24, 39, 44, 48 Bonus: 35

Lotto Plus: 2, 4, 18, 28, 33, 39 Bonus: 23

