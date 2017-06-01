Lesufi lashes out at those turning township schools into 'training grounds'
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says some teachers use the schools as a training ground only to leave for so-called Model C schools.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi admits township schools are going through difficulties, with some teachers using them as a training ground only to leave for so-called Model C schools.
The Gauteng Education Department is currently holding a three-day Lekgotla in Boksburg on the East Rand.
The conference is aimed at coming up with ways to improve the country's education system with the focus being on Gauteng province.
Lesufi says township schools have turned into training grounds.
“Township education system can’t be a training centre for those that are rich that can just come and poach the best and leave the worst.”
He says all schools must offer quality education regardless of where they are.
“Township education system cannot be overburdened by those that are excluded elsewhere… and come back only to be included in the township education.”
Lesufi says until teacher development and transformation in South Africa’s classrooms are prioritised, the country's education system won't improve.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Cops search for suspects after Mfuleni shopping centre robbery
-
Metrorail introduces shuttle train service after Elandsfontein crash
-
Political parties push for State Capture commission
-
Phahlane’s forensic divisional commissioner position hangs in balance
-
#Guptaleaks infiltrated by fake, automated accounts
-
Court rules Van Breda first statement is admissible
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.