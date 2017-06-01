Popular Topics
Lesufi lashes out at those turning township schools into 'training grounds'

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says some teachers use the schools as a training ground only to leave for so-called Model C schools.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi admits township schools are going through difficulties, with some teachers using them as a training ground only to leave for so-called Model C schools.

The Gauteng Education Department is currently holding a three-day Lekgotla in Boksburg on the East Rand.

The conference is aimed at coming up with ways to improve the country's education system with the focus being on Gauteng province.

Lesufi says township schools have turned into training grounds.

“Township education system can’t be a training centre for those that are rich that can just come and poach the best and leave the worst.”

He says all schools must offer quality education regardless of where they are.

“Township education system cannot be overburdened by those that are excluded elsewhere… and come back only to be included in the township education.”

Lesufi says until teacher development and transformation in South Africa’s classrooms are prioritised, the country's education system won't improve.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

