Gigaba: Molefe saga has caused govt, Eskom lots of harm
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that by rescinding the decision to re-employ Brian Molefe as head of Eskom, he hopes it will redeem not only the power utility but also the image of government.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says a decision by Eskom’s board to reinstate Brian Molefe as chief executive officer two weeks ago, has caused government and the parastatal a lot of harm and reputational damage.
The decision he says, should never have been taken.
Gigaba was part of an inter-ministerial committee that instructed Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to order the Eskom board to rescind its decision to re-employ Molefe.
"The events of the few weeks have been quite painful in a number of ways. The view of the IMC is that this decision should not have been taken."
"We should not only act correctly just to please the ratings agencies, we should act correctly precisely because these are public entities and the resources that they hold, they hold on behalf of the people of South Africa."
Gigaba says he doesn’t believe there’s something inherently inefficient about state-owned companies, and that they can be run well by capable individuals.
