Family, friends to honour Thembisile Yende at memorial service

Thembisile Yende was found dead at Eskom's offices after being missing for two weeks.

Thembisile Yende. Picture: facebook.com
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service will be held in Springs on the East Rand on Thursday for the Gauteng woman whose body was found on Eskom’s premises earlier this week.

Thembisile Yende was found dead at the utility’s offices after being missing for two weeks.

It is understood that the premises were initially searched after news of her disappearance, but nothing was found at the time.

Friends and family are expected to gather at the KwaThema community hall to pay their respects to Yende.

Family spokesperson Brian Sithole says it’s a difficult time for the family, especially because of the uncertainty around Yende’s death.

“We want answers since the body was found on Eskom’s premises. Nobody from Eskom is saying anything about her.”

Yende’s friends have described her as a vibrant person who loved to dance.

Her childhood friend Sibonisile Nhlapho says while she is hurt by her death, she knows Yende had found happiness.

“We were always talking about love because she was so happy."

Another friend, Mummy Magome, says a large void will be felt without her friend.

“It’s painful knowing where we come from and what I have been through with her. I can’t explain it.”

It is understood that the CCTV system at the power station was not working on the day of her disappearance and that there was no security guard on duty.

The family’s spokesperson says details of the funeral will be made available once post-mortem results are released.

WATCH: More questions than answers around Thembisile Yende's death

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

