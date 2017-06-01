CT residents face strict rules as water restrictions enter level 4
Under level 4 restrictions, residents may not wash their cars with tap water and car washes are required to apply to the city for an exemption.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has banned residents from using municipal drinking water to wash vehicles while car washes are required to apply for an exemption.
This is one of the conditions contained in level 4 water restrictions which came into effect on Thursday.
Under level 3B restrictions, car wash businesses were allowed to use potable water only if they complied with the city's criteria.
Mayoral committee member for Water and Waste Services Xanthea Limberg says the watering of gardens is banned.
“The filling of pools, also completely banned. In addition, level 4B also means that all the exemptions granted under level 2 or level 3 are revoked!”
Limberg adds the city is speaking to magistrates about issuing fines for violations.
“And they will be setting the fine categories and the scale of fines, but the fines will definitely be increasing from what it was on level 3B. In addition to that, we have our water inspectorate unit.”
The municipality also says it is "strongly encouraging" residents to limit the use of municipal water to a hundred litres of water per person per day.
A month ago, the city said there were only 88 days of usable water left in its dams.
Dam levels are currently standing at just below 19.35%.
