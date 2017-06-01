Cops search for suspects after Mfuleni shopping centre robbery

Police are searching for at least eight suspects who stole money from a shopping centre in Mfuleni earlier on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for at least eight suspects who stole money from a shopping centre in Mfuleni earlier on Thursday.

Six armed robbers threatened employees but there are no reports of anyone being wounded.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “We can confirm a business robbery at a shopping centre in Mfuleni on Thursday morning. According to reports, eight unidentified males entered the shop, six were armed. They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tills and fled the scene in an abandoned white delivery vehicle with an unknown registration number plate.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)