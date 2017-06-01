Police investigate another case of femicide in Gauteng

Masingita Caroline Ngobeni, aged 30, died on Tuesday after she was kidnapped from Morningside and set alight in Sebokeng.

JOHANNESBURG - The police are investigating yet another femicide in Gauteng after a Johannesburg woman died in hospital two weeks after she was set alight, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

Her former lover is currently under police guard in hospital and is expected to face charges of abduction and murder.

Lydia Rikhotso-Sarila says she last spoke to her niece two weeks ago when Ngobeni sent her a text message from her kidnapper's vehicle asking for help.

A few hours later, the family found her being treated in the intensive care unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Rikhotso-Sarila says relatives want to know why she was abducted and killed.

“Last week Thursday she started talking… she passed away. It’s not an accident. I refuse [to believe it].”

Police are guarding the suspect in hospital and are expected to take a statement from him in the next few days.

This is the latest report of femicide in recent weeks, with several other women found dead around Johannesburg and other parts of the country.

Over the weekend, Hannah Cornelius, aged 21, and a friend were hijacked in the Stellenbosch, Cape Town.

Her body was discovered near a farm between the town and Kraaifontein on Saturday morning.

In a separate incident last month, 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena's boyfriend was arrested for her murder and remains behind bars. It's understood the woman had opened an assault case against her boyfriend before she died.

At the same time, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was walking home from work with a male colleague in the Johannesburg city centre when she was attacked.

Eleven men appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in connection with her kidnapping and rape.

Earlier this week, Thembisile Yende, an Eskom employee who went missing almost two weeks ago, was found dead at the utility’s substation in Springs on the East Rand. Eskom has dismissed reports claiming that it concluded that Yende committed suicide.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said he wants stronger laws protecting the nation's women.

