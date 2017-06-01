Police investigate another case of femicide in Gauteng
Masingita Caroline Ngobeni, aged 30, died on Tuesday after she was kidnapped from Morningside and set alight in Sebokeng.
JOHANNESBURG - The police are investigating yet another femicide in Gauteng after a Johannesburg woman died in hospital two weeks after she was set alight, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.
Masingita Caroline Ngobeni, aged 30, died on Tuesday after she was kidnapped from Morningside and set alight in Sebokeng.
Her former lover is currently under police guard in hospital and is expected to face charges of abduction and murder.
Lydia Rikhotso-Sarila says she last spoke to her niece two weeks ago when Ngobeni sent her a text message from her kidnapper's vehicle asking for help.
A few hours later, the family found her being treated in the intensive care unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
Rikhotso-Sarila says relatives want to know why she was abducted and killed.
“Last week Thursday she started talking… she passed away. It’s not an accident. I refuse [to believe it].”
Police are guarding the suspect in hospital and are expected to take a statement from him in the next few days.
This is the latest report of femicide in recent weeks, with several other women found dead around Johannesburg and other parts of the country.
Over the weekend, Hannah Cornelius, aged 21, and a friend were hijacked in the Stellenbosch, Cape Town.
Her body was discovered near a farm between the town and Kraaifontein on Saturday morning.
In a separate incident last month, 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena's boyfriend was arrested for her murder and remains behind bars. It's understood the woman had opened an assault case against her boyfriend before she died.
At the same time, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was walking home from work with a male colleague in the Johannesburg city centre when she was attacked.
Eleven men appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in connection with her kidnapping and rape.
Earlier this week, Thembisile Yende, an Eskom employee who went missing almost two weeks ago, was found dead at the utility’s substation in Springs on the East Rand. Eskom has dismissed reports claiming that it concluded that Yende committed suicide.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said he wants stronger laws protecting the nation's women.
WATCH: What is your fear?
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Learners rely heavily on school feeding programme - survey
-
Franziska Blöchliger family: Killer must never be allowed to walk free again
-
Mantashe: MK march on alliance partners a dangerous game
-
#GuptaLeaks: The R331m Dubai mansion
-
[EXPOSED] Duduzane Zuma: Kept and captured
-
McBride: Ipid won't stop Phahlane investigation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.