City of Cape Town bans use of potable water for outdoor use
The municipality is also "strongly encouraging" residents to limit the use of municipal water to a hundred litres of water per person per day.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has placed a ban on the use of municipal drinking water for outdoor or non-essential activities.
This is one of the conditions contained in Level 4 water restrictions approved by council on Wednesday.
The municipality is also "strongly encouraging" residents to limit the use of municipal water to a hundred litres of water per person per day.
Under Level 3B restrictions, residents were allowed to water their gardens using municipal water twice a week for an hour.
But after Wednesday's council resolution, this will be prohibited.
Mayco member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg: "With Level 4 water restrictions, we are requesting a blanket ban on all outdoor use of all potable water and urging residents to double down on their reduction of indoor water consumption. This means using a small amount of water only for drinking, washing, cleaning and cooking."
The city has also indicated it has set aside R315 million for projects to prepare for sustained water scarcity.
The municipality says there's still a lot of uncertainty because evidence shows there's no rain on the horizon.
