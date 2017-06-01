Cheetahs: We have no formal invite from Pro12
The Pro12 is a club tournament involving teams from Italy, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.
JOHANNESBURG - Managing Director of Cheetahs Rugby Harold Verster has told Eyewitness News Sport they have not received a formal invitation from the Pro12 tournament but acknowledged that they have spoken to the competition organisers.
The British media reported that the Pro12 have extended an invite with speculation surrounding the Cheetahs future having prompted it.
With Super Rugby being cut from 18 to 15 franchises, speculation has been rife that the Bloemfontein outfit alongside the Southern Kings would be the two South African sides to face the axe.
However, Verster did say he knew what his franchise status would be next year but could not comment on it.
“I’m pretty sure, but the matter is sub-judice.”
“I have no confirmation on that, we’ve had a chat with them but nothing like a formal invitation. We still want to play in Super Rugby next year as we have a participation agreement.”
Verster says they would consider all opportunities if and when they needed to decide.
“We wouldn’t say that, we would like to look at every option that is available then take a decision on it.”
