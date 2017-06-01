Benni McCarthy rubbishes fake news death report

The former Bafana Bafana & Porto striker tweeted that he was very much alive after a dubious website claimed he had died.

JOHANNESBURG - Make no mistake Benni's in the 18 area.

On Wednesday, Benni McCarthy found himself in the unfortunate position of having to strike down claims that he had died.

A fabricated report on what appears to be a fake news website suggested the former Blackburn and FC Porto front-man had killed himself in his car in London.

McCarthy tweeted that he is "very much alive" after fans reacted to the fake news post.

I'm very much alive my man,thanks for your concern.Don't pay attention to these bullshit and fake news that I'm dead. Evil mother_u_k_e_r_ — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) May 31, 2017

Well said bud,i honestly don't know what people stand to gain by spreading such awful,disturbing news.Im absolutely disgusted at the news — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) May 31, 2017

While McCarthy said he was " absolutely disgusted" at the report, he didn't let the lies dampen his mood.