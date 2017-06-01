Popular Topics
Benni McCarthy rubbishes fake news death report

The former Bafana Bafana & Porto striker tweeted that he was very much alive after a dubious website claimed he had died.

Benni McCarthy was unveiled alongside the Belgium clubs new head coach Chris OLoughlin on 8 September 2015. Picture: @bennimccarthy17
Benni McCarthy was unveiled alongside the Belgium clubs new head coach Chris OLoughlin on 8 September 2015. Picture: @bennimccarthy17
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Make no mistake Benni's in the 18 area.

On Wednesday, Benni McCarthy found himself in the unfortunate position of having to strike down claims that he had died.

A fabricated report on what appears to be a fake news website suggested the former Blackburn and FC Porto front-man had killed himself in his car in London.

McCarthy tweeted that he is "very much alive" after fans reacted to the fake news post.

While McCarthy said he was " absolutely disgusted" at the report, he didn't let the lies dampen his mood.

