Zuma vows to return to Elsies River to assess progress in fight against crime

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Zuma vows to return to Elsies River to assess progress in fight against crime

Zuma was joined by the Ministers of Police, Social Development and Human Settlements at an anti-crime Imbizo with residents from Elsies River.

President Jacob Zuma attends an anti-crime Imbizo in Elsies River. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
President Jacob Zuma attends an anti-crime Imbizo in Elsies River. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – President Jacob Zuma has vowed to return to Elsies River to assess whether promises made by ministers have been implemented.

Zuma was joined by the Ministers of Police, Social Development and Human Settlements at an anti-crime Imbizo with residents from Elsies River and surrounding communities on Tuesday.

President Zuma made a point of reminding residents that he honoured his commitment to return and listen to their grievances.

He vowed that promises made by his delegation will be honoured.

“If you think nobody is doing anything, contact me.”

Some residents appreciated that their grievances relating to social ills have been noted.

“It was something fruitful. For the first time, I have experienced that the ANC goes to the people, especially the president, going down to our people.”

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula once again stressed that policing shortfalls in the community will get immediate attention.

WATCH: Zuma fulfils promise to revisit Elsies, hosts anti-crime imbizo

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA