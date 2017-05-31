Zuma vows to return to Elsies River to assess progress in fight against crime
Zuma was joined by the Ministers of Police, Social Development and Human Settlements at an anti-crime Imbizo with residents from Elsies River.
CAPE TOWN – President Jacob Zuma has vowed to return to Elsies River to assess whether promises made by ministers have been implemented.
Zuma was joined by the Ministers of Police, Social Development and Human Settlements at an anti-crime Imbizo with residents from Elsies River and surrounding communities on Tuesday.
President Zuma made a point of reminding residents that he honoured his commitment to return and listen to their grievances.
He vowed that promises made by his delegation will be honoured.
“If you think nobody is doing anything, contact me.”
Some residents appreciated that their grievances relating to social ills have been noted.
“It was something fruitful. For the first time, I have experienced that the ANC goes to the people, especially the president, going down to our people.”
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula once again stressed that policing shortfalls in the community will get immediate attention.
WATCH: Zuma fulfils promise to revisit Elsies, hosts anti-crime imbizo
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
