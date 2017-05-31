Workers, students picket outside UWC admin building

Demonstrators want the 143 workers who lost their jobs due to their involvement in insourcing protests last year to be given jobs on campus.

CAPE TOWN - Some University of the Western Cape (UWC) workers say management is failing the poor by allowing outsourcing to continue.

Workers and students picketed outside the administration building, calling for an end to outsourcing.

UWC says the demonstrators want 143 workers, who lost their jobs following their alleged involvement in protests last year, to be given jobs with vendors on campus.

During the Fees Must Fall protests between 2015 and 2016, students and workers called for an end to outsourcing.

Activist Shaheed Mohamed says this has still not been fully realised at the UWC.

“The fact that 143 workers are dismissed, they have been without income for eight months now and the university has shown no political will to resolve it”

But UWC's Executive Director of Financing Manie Regal says the University Council, through its economic development sub-committee, came to the conclusion that insourcing is not a viable option.

“ ... And we have a council mandate that states that we cannot insource at UWC, it’s not affordable."

Regal says management has been in ongoing meetings with the Student Representative Council to discuss this issue and remains open to mediation.