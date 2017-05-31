[WATCH LIVE] Nelson Mandela Foundation briefs media on state of SA

The foundation is addressing the public and the media on the state of SA, particularly as it relates to violence, corruption and the continued assault on the Constitution.

Foundation chairperson Professor Njabulo Ndebele and others are discussing the conversation the nation should be having moving forward in the interests of honouring the values of the Constitution.

WATCH: Nelson Mandela Foundation's media briefing