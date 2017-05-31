Wasps centre Juan de Jongh joins Stormers
De Jongh, who has 19 caps for the Springboks, has made 93 appearances for the Stormers since joining in 2009, scoring 15 tries.
BENGALURU - South African international centre Juan de Jongh will join Wasps from Super Rugby side Stormers after the current season ends in August, the Premiership runners-up announced on Tuesday.
De Jongh, who has 19 caps for the Springboks, has made 93 appearances for the Stormers since joining in 2009, scoring 15 tries. He was also part of the South Africa sevens team that won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
"I can't wait to play for such an amazing club as Wasps in the Premiership and am relishing the ultimate challenge that lies ahead," the 29-year-old told the club website.
"Hopefully I can add some experience and energy to an already well-established and talented side and hopefully we can start pushing towards European and Premiership success.
"I am 100% focused on what I want to achieve on the field next season and can't wait to get started."
After sustaining a pre-season knee injury, De Jongh has recovered and is part of the South Africa 'A' team that will face the French Barbarians in June.
More in Sport
-
Tsonga dumped out of French Open by unheralded Olivo
-
England confident of ending Champions Trophy drought
-
Mahrez says wants to leave Leicester – reports
-
SA Rugby's Alexander backs SA to host 'biggest' 2023 World Cup
-
Wenger to extend stay at Arsenal by two years - reports
-
Higuain gets chance to end final hoodoo against old club Real
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.