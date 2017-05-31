Tsonga dumped out of French Open by unheralded Olivo
PARIS - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s French Open hopes vanished into thin air on Wednesday when he was sent packing in the first round with a 7-5 6-4 6-7(6) 6-4 defeat against Argenitine Renzo Olivo on Wednesday.
The French 12th seed, who had just won the Lyon Open on clay, bowed out after saving three match points in the only game played on Wednesday after the match was interrupted by dusk on Tuesday.
Tsonga: "There are victories. There are disappointments...Last week I won my 1st-ever clay tournament. And today I lost at the French Open." pic.twitter.com/0KJiddrj74— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2017
“We were back to the hotel around 1am, I had a massage, it was not easy to sleep. I knew the first point today was important,” world number 91 Olivo, who trained in France from 2012-2016, said courtside in French.
Olivo served for the match on Wednesday but a burly Tsonga had broken back to keep his hopes alive.
“I just tried to play every point as it was the last,” said Olivo, who handed Tsonga his second first-round defeat at Roland Garros.
No French man has won the French Open since 1983, let alone a grand slam title.
Now on Chatrier, Tsonga and Olivo resume their 1R match.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2017
The Frenchman will serve at 5-7 4-6 7-6(6) *4-5. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/1nsLkCe95X
