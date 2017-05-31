Popular Topics
Tsonga dumped out of French Open by unheralded Olivo

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s French Open hopes vanished into thin air on Wednesday when he was sent packing in the first round.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s French Open hopes vanished into thin air on 31 May when he was sent packing in the first round. Picture: Twitter/@rolandgarros.
12 minutes ago

PARIS - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s French Open hopes vanished into thin air on Wednesday when he was sent packing in the first round with a 7-5 6-4 6-7(6) 6-4 defeat against Argenitine Renzo Olivo on Wednesday.

The French 12th seed, who had just won the Lyon Open on clay, bowed out after saving three match points in the only game played on Wednesday after the match was interrupted by dusk on Tuesday.

“We were back to the hotel around 1am, I had a massage, it was not easy to sleep. I knew the first point today was important,” world number 91 Olivo, who trained in France from 2012-2016, said courtside in French.

Olivo served for the match on Wednesday but a burly Tsonga had broken back to keep his hopes alive.

“I just tried to play every point as it was the last,” said Olivo, who handed Tsonga his second first-round defeat at Roland Garros.

No French man has won the French Open since 1983, let alone a grand slam title.

