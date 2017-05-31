State argues van Breda statement not a confession

Prosecutor Susan Galloway says although Henri van Bredas statement was filled with grammatical errors, the contents thereof cannot be disputed.

CAPE TOWN- The state has argued murder accused Henri van Breda's statement does not amount to a confession.

The State and defence delivered their closing argument over the admissibility of the statement van Breda made at the Stellenbosch police station.

The 22-year-old is accused of axing his parents and brother to death in the family's home more than two years ago.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway has argued that on the morning Henri van Breda made a statement to police, he did so as a witness to a crime and not as a suspect.

Galloway says van Breda was calm and cooperative and never hesitated in answering questions.

She went on to argue that although there may have been grammatical errors in the statement, the contents thereof have not been disputed.

Galloway has also asked the court to take into consideration the fact that van Breda did not testify in the trial to support the defence’s claims that he was seen as a suspect by police.

Advocate Pieter Botha has argued his client had sat in a cold room, bloodied and injured when being questioned by police.

Botha says a negative inference can be drawn from the State not calling up the two SAPS members who questioned him that morning.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)