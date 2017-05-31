Ramaphosa urges govt employees to come forward with state capture information

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a commission of inquiry into state capture which covers a wider scope.

The deputy president has invited employees of state-owned enterprises and government departments to come forward and provide information into the allegations.

Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s message of support at Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) central committee meeting in Tshwane on Monday.

Ramaphosa received a warm welcome from Cosatu members.

Central to the theme of his message was state capture and the need for the inquiry to be established as soon as possible.

“The commission must commence its work and have terms of reference that will go to the depth of what this issue of state capture is.”

But President Jacob Zuma, who has the constitutional powers to appoint the commission, is still in the process of reviewing some recommendations of the Public Protector's State of Capture report.

Ramaphosa wants the commission to give people who work for state-owned enterprises and government departments an opportunity to provide information about state capture.

During his address, the deputy president also shared concerns about the future of the ANC.

He has described state capture as the elephant in the room that's eating away at the ANC.

He warned that the judicial commission of inquiry must be instituted before the state capture issue killed the ANC.

“This state capture issue is busy eating the African National Congress away.”

He mentioned emails leaked to the Sunday Times and City Press that reveal how the Gupta family and their employees appeared to direct ministers.

Ramaphosa says the documents show the urgent need for a probe into state capture.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)