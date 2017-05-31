National Assembly set for marathon debate on Zuma's Presidency budget

President Jacob Zuma's address will be the last of the budgets to be debated by Parliament, following two weeks of department votes.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma will appear before the National Assembly on Wednesday to deliver his budget vote address.

It’s the first time he will be appearing before Parliament since his late night Cabinet reshuffle in March.

His address will be the last of the budgets to be debated by Parliament, following two weeks of department votes.

Six hours have been allocated for the debate on the budget of the Presidency.

The president has not been in the National Assembly since mid-March when he answered questions in the House.

Last year, chaos erupted even before he took the podium to deliver his budget address, when the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) questioned his legitimacy and were forcibly removed from the House.

Since Zuma’s last appearance in the National Assembly, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a legal challenge against him demanding reasons for his Cabinet reshuffle, particularly the removal of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

He’s also facing a vote of no confidence tabled by the opposition, which was postponed last month while the United Democratic Movement (UDM) launched a Constitutional Court challenge for a secret ballot.

The president will have to return to the House on Thursday, to respond to issues raised during Wednesday's marathon debate.