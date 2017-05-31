Panyaza Lesufi: Rise in pupil attacks on teachers a concern

Twenty-six cases of teachers being physically attacked were reported to the Gauteng Department of Education last year alone.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed concern about the increasing number of assault cases towards teachers by pupils in schools.

The department says some educators choose not to report cases.

The department’s Oupa Bodibe said: ”Where a child is found to have contravened we expel them, but only just expel them, we also take them through diversion programme so that they can understand and be re-educated.”

