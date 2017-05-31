On World No Tobacco Day, Dept urges smokers to kick habit for 24 hours

The Health Department says even though the number of smokers in SA has reduced since 2000, smoking remains the leading cause of deadly respiratory illnesses.

JOHANNESBURG - As the world marks No Tobacco Day, the Health Department is urging smokers to kick the habit for 24 hours.

The department says even though the number of smokers in the country has reduced since 2000, smoking remains the leading cause of deadly respiratory illnesses.

The department’s Popo Maja says people who smoke while walking will soon be punished.

“We’re moving towards a situation where people would be totally banned from smoking in public. People would have to be restricted to a particular place if they want to smoke so that other people don’t get affected.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)