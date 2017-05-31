On World No Tobacco Day, Dept urges smokers to kick habit for 24 hours
The Health Department says even though the number of smokers in SA has reduced since 2000, smoking remains the leading cause of deadly respiratory illnesses.
JOHANNESBURG - As the world marks No Tobacco Day, the Health Department is urging smokers to kick the habit for 24 hours.
The department says even though the number of smokers in the country has reduced since 2000, smoking remains the leading cause of deadly respiratory illnesses.
The department’s Popo Maja says people who smoke while walking will soon be punished.
“We’re moving towards a situation where people would be totally banned from smoking in public. People would have to be restricted to a particular place if they want to smoke so that other people don’t get affected.”
LISTEN: World No Tobacco Day: Could higher tobacco taxes reduce smoking?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Board confirms receipt of instruction to axe Eskom CEO
-
Panyaza Lesufi: Rise in pupil attacks on teachers a concern
-
5 suspected truck hijackers nabbed at Grasmere toll plaza
-
‘CT’s spiralling accommodation prices to last for foreseeable future’
-
Mandela foundation reiterates calls for Zuma’s resignation
-
Workers, students picket outside UWC admin building
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.