Nzimande urges 'peace-loving South Africans' to condemn protest by 'fake MKs'
A group called the MK Foundation held a protest outside Solly Mapaila’s house demanding that the SACP leave President Jacob Zuma alone.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has called on peace-loving South Africans to condemn the protest by what he calls fake MKs at the home of the party’s second deputy secretary Solly Mapaila.
Nzimande was speaking on the sidelines of Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s central committee meeting in Tshwane on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a group called the MK Foundation held a protest outside Mapaila’s house demanding that the SACP leave President Jacob Zuma alone.
Nzimande says South Africans need to be concerned about the threats directed at politicians who are critical of President Zuma.
“We say to all peace-loving South Africans; let's condemn this. We must never at any stage take our relative peace that we have for granted.”
#CosatuCC Cosatu calls President Jacob Zuma to condemn & distance himself from yesterday's protest at Solly Mapaila's home.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2017
He says the people who held the demonstration are not even real former soldiers.
“Some of them are fake MKs, who were never in uMkhonto weSizwe… youngsters reigned in. You’d expect the African National Congress to call these people from MKMVA to order.”
Nzimande has confirmed the SACP will beef up Mapaila's security.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
