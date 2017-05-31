MJC raises the alarm on spate of hijacking on mosque -goers
Western Cape worshippers are apparently being targeted while attending evening prayers during the month of Ramadaan.
CAPE TOWN – The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has raised concern following a spate of hijackings targeting mosque-goers in the southern suburbs.
On Monday, criminals struck at three mosques in and around the Lansdowne and Kenwyn areas.
Worshippers are apparently being targeted while attending evening prayers during the month of Ramadaan.
MJC spokesperson Shuaib Appleby has described the incidents as shocking and alarming.
“Two nights ago there were hijacking attempts that targeted mosques. We have information that one suspect has been taken into custody. The MJC has become aware of this and has cautioned congregants.”
Appleby says police need to become more visible in the affected areas.
“It’s definitely a cause for concern and is shocking and we are taking another step to ensure that we, as a collective community, will stand together to face this onslaught.”
